AUD USD braces for Reserve Bank of Australia rate statement

With AUD/USD rising on Monday after rebounding from last week’s two-week lows, traders were preparing in eager anticipation for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 2, 2016 10:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With AUD/USD rising on Monday after rebounding from last week’s two-week lows, traders were preparing in eager anticipation for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate statement to be released early on Tuesday.

Anticipation is especially keen since key Australian inflation data last week in the form of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Q1 came out significantly lower-than-expected, with the headline CPI falling 0.2% vs expectations of a 0.3% rise. The fall was due in part to a recovery of the Australian dollar in the past three months that has progressively decreased the cost of imports. This very unexpected deviation from prior inflation forecasts prompted a swift and substantial fall for AUD/USD below previous support at 0.7700 to approach the 0.7500 level, before rebounding.

The primary implication of this surprising deflationary reading is that it provides additional pressure and impetus on the RBA to cut benchmark interest rates from the record-low 2.00% during Tuesday’s policy meeting. Prior to release of the inflation data, the RBA was not widely expected to cut interest rates, but since the CPI numbers came out last week, speculation over a potential rate cut has increased markedly.

From a technical perspective, the past three months have seen AUD/USD stage a sharp recovery from January’s multi-year lows near 0.6800 as the dollar has generally weakened due to a dovish Federal Reserve and weak US economic data, and commodities have rebounded accordingly. Most recently, this has resulted in a new 10-month high above 0.7800 within the past two weeks, prior to the noted CPI-driven drop.

Despite the weakened US dollar in recent months, any actual rate cut or indication of a near-future rate cut on Tuesday’s RBA meeting could likely have the effect of pressuring AUD/USD to retreat significantly further. In this event, the immediate downside target is at the noted 0.7500 key support level. Any further breakdown below 0.7500 could then prompt a move towards 0.7350-area support. In contrast, if interest rates remain unchanged and the RBA statement’s language is not overtly dovish, a return back above the noted 0.7700 level could prompt a further continuation of the current three-month uptrend.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.