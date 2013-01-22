AUD USD Again Approaches Key Resistance

AUD/USD (daily chart) as of January 22, 2013 has once again turned to the upside in what may be yet another potential attempt at the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 22, 2013 1:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart) as of January 22, 2013 has once again turned to the upside in what may be yet another potential attempt at the 1.0600 price region. The 1.0600 area has served as among the strongest resistance levels for the past five months, as the pair has hit or approached the level at least four times since August 2012, and has failed to make a daily close above it each time. After each failure to breach, price has turned to the downside to form a general half-year trading range between the 1.0150 support area and the noted 1.0600 resistance area. With such strong recent historical resistance at 1.0600, this level can be considered the price to watch for any subsequent breaches or failures to breach. In the event of a significant breakout and close above the 1.0600 level, which would confirm a continuation of the entrenched bullish trend from the June 2012 0.9581 low, price could move towards further potential resistance to the upside around the key 1.0750 and then 1.0850 levels. To the downside, in the event of yet another failure at or around 1.0600, price could move back towards potential support around the 1.0350 price region, which is the area of the last major correction low in late December.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.