AU GDP sinks the AUD to a four year low

FX markets overnight have been focused on the AUD, which traded to a fresh  four-year low following a GDP reading in Australia that suggests Australia […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 3, 2014 9:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX markets overnight have been focused on the AUD, which traded to a fresh  four-year low following a GDP reading in Australia that suggests Australia is in a technical wage recession. The consensus forecast was for a rise of 0.7% quarter-on-quarter, and year-on-year figure of 3.1%, but the reality was a dismal reading of 0.3% and 2.7% respectively, which was led by a sharp weakness in investment at -2.7% for the quarter. The reading seems to have turned the view that the next move by the RBA may be a cut and could come as early as Q1 2015. This is despite the OECD being quoted last week saying that the next move by the Australian Central bank will be to hike rates as they attempt to cool signs of an asset bubble in the form of the housing market.

The ‘buy dollars wear diamonds’ tone remains intact ahead of the ECB meeting tomorrow, following the positive tone on the US economy from Federal Reserve’s Vice Chair Stanley Fischer. The focus was on the positives of a weaker oil price on the US consumer and not the inflation concerns that have been hanging over the market of late. He suggested the FOMC is nearing the end of it ‘considerable time’ pledge with regards to rates being on hold.

The focus will be on proud pound at lunchtime today as UK Chancellor George Osborne delivers the UK Autumn budget statement before the next general election in five months’ time. The deterioration in the UK’s fiscal position is likely to be highlighted, as further fiscal measures are likely to be needed following the election in May which will likely put a restraint on the growth outlook. The media speculation is that the Chancellor will try to win support by making reforms to stamp duty on house prices along whilst extending the government’s ‘help to buy scheme’.

The data events today consist of the UK services PMI, EU retail sales and GDP, as the ADP survey from across the pond will possibly give the market a gauge for NFP’s on Friday as the Beige book release this evening will provide a snapshot of the US economy across all regions.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.2300-1.2240-1.2180  | Resistance 1.2400-1.2430-1.2485

 

 

USD/JPY

Supports 119.10-118.80-118.20  Resistance 119.50-119.85-120.00

 

 

GBP/USD

Supports 1.5625-1.5585-1.5535  Resistance  1.5680-1.5720-1.5765

 

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.