AstraZeneca rejects 8216 final 8217 Pfizer takeover bid

Pfizer’s updated bid to buy AstraZeneca has been turned down.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 19, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of AstraZeneca has fallen heavily this morning (May 19th) after the company announced it has turned down another takeover bid from rival pharmaceutical firm Pfizer.

AstraZeneca stated that the new offer of £55 per share "undervalues the company and its attractive prospects" even though it is worth almost £70 billion in total.

Chairman Leif Johansson added that Pfizer has been unable to build a "compelling strategic, business or value case", with the company's desire to take over AstraZeneca more to do with the corporate financial benefits of such a deal.

He told Radio 4's Today programme that AstraZeneca still believes it is able to provide better value for its shareholders independently, without the need to team up with a larger firm.

Mr Johansson added that the deal carried a "big execution risk" and admitted it has been "controversial", with the merits of a takeover of the British firm debated in the House of Commons. The AstraZeneca chairman also noted how that if a takeover was completed by Pfizer, this may limit the company's ability to get drugs to market quickly.

Unprecedented offer

Pfizer chief executive Ian Read stated that the firm stands by an "unprecedented" offer to the government to retain at least 20% of the two companies' research and development workforce in the UK for at least the next five years. If the deal was to move forward, Pfizer has also promised to base its European HQ in Britain.

Mr Johansson added: "AstraZeneca has created a culture of innovation, with science at the heart of its operations, which will continue to create significant value for patients, shareholders and all stakeholders of AstraZeneca."

However, turning down the new bid from Pfizer has been damaging to the share price of AstraZeneca this morning, as stocks in the firm slipped by more than 13 per cent in the early stages of trading on the London Stock Exchange. By 08:18 BST, shares in the company were 13.23 per cent down on the start of the session.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.