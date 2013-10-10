Aston Martin scraps Cygnet production

Aston Martin has confirmed that it is scrapping the production of its Cygnet model.

The manufacturer announced it will no longer be making the small car, which had a sales target of 4,000 but only sold 150.

Ian Fletcher, an automotive analyst at research consultancy IHS, explained the luxury manufacturer had been trying to break into a new market with the car.

However, he pointed out it was priced too high and this meant it could not compete in a crowded section of the market with more affordable models.

"The premium supermini market is a good place to be at the moment but Aston got it wrong in thinking putting a grill and a fancy interior on what was basically a Toyota iQ would make people buy it," he said.

Aston Martin is best known for its Vantage range and the DB series, while its cars are regularly featured in the James Bond film series.

