ASOS and Sainsbury s two stocks to watch this week

Shares in ASOS and Sainsbury’s will likely grab some of the headlines this week as both retailers report their respective earnings to the market with […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2013 12:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shares in ASOS and Sainsbury’s will likely grab some of the headlines this week as both retailers report their respective earnings to the market with great interest. Both stocks have outperformed the market recently and their earnings are another opportunity for investors to gauge whether momentum remains the key word to describe both stocks.

I’ll start with Sainsbury’s.

Sainsbury’s report their Q1 sales figures to the market on Wednesday, 12th June at 7am. In its preliminary results announced in May, the supermarket retailer saw like-for-like sales up 1.8% and underlying pre-tax profits up 6.2% to £756mn on revenues of £23.3bn.

This time around there are high expectations that Sainsbury’s could report strong first quarter sales figures in stark contrast to a fall in sales at chief rival Tesco for the same period. Yet investors should remind themselves that there are some relatively tough comparatives for Q1, which last year included an extra bank holiday for the Queen’s jubilee celebrations. In addition to this, the weather for the quarter this year has not be great, which traditionally hampers consumer spending. Morgan Stanley is forecasting like-for-like sales growth of 0.6%, which if proved true would be the slowest sales growth for the firm in three years. Yet considering the performance of the broader market within the comparatives, this is not necessarily a deep concern.

Kantar Worldpanel, the retail researcher confirmed that Sainsbury’s market share had grown to 16.8% in Q1 from 16.5%, which marked the largest share for the retailer in over a decade. This compared to market leader Tesco, whose share fell to 30.2% from 30.8% a year ago. At the same time, the market is becoming increasingly polarised as budget retailers continue to grab additional market share. Aldi’s share grew by 31.5% to 3.5% of the market, its highest ever. The retail landscape remains incredibly challenging.

Investors need to see Sainsbury’s meet market expectations. A sharp slowdown in sales to 0.2%-0.4% would be a concern that Sainsbury’s outperformance is starting to reach the top of its cycle, which is something investors are not necessarily used to.

The 400p level remains a significant hurdle in the firm’s shares price, however. Prices have failed to break above this level since the start of 2008 despite no less than six attempts to do so. It remains a popular profit taking level, as witnessed by the recent 9% declines from mid-May. That said, prices are trading at near term support levels of 360p and positive earnings may be enough to see Sainsbury’s attempt another attack at the 400p level. The 400p level remains a significant test.

On to ASOS.

ASOS shares remain attractive to investors as the share price continues to exude positive and sharp upward momentum. Having seen shares lose more than half their value in an aggressive price correction during the second half of 2011, prices have since rallied 259% to trade above the £40 mark. That’s extremely impressive.

Of concern would be the trajectory that prices have been rising. The sharper price rise opens up the potential for price corrections. Shares have rallied 36% since the start of May, which raises doubts about the sustainability of this rally at its current trajectory.

ASOS shares have received multiple broker upgrades recently, with HSBC being the latest bank to raise their price target from 3660p to 4380p this morning. This joins Peel Hunt, Societe Generale, UBS and Deutsche Bank, who have all had positive ratings on the stock.

Of importance for their quarterly earnings report, which is released on Wednesday before the UK market opens, is continuing like-for-like sales growth and margins. In April, ASOS reported first half sales had increased by 34% with profits rising by 11% to £25.69mn. But of concern was a drop in margins by 60 basis points, or 0.60%. These are the two aspects investors will be focusing on. Given the sharp price rises recently, it may require a superb sales growth number to meet heightened investor expectations. Whilst a disappointment in numbers or even figures that meet expectations may see investors start to bank profits, any fall in share price of 10% could be seen as a buying opportunity.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.