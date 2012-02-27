Ask markets swing between gains and losses as material stocks weigh on index

Asian stocks commenced the week in mixed territory, swinging between gains and losses. The regional MSCI Asia Pacific index was up by less than 0.1% […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 27, 2012 5:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Asian stocks commenced the week in mixed territory, swinging between gains and losses. The regional MSCI Asia Pacific index was up by less than 0.1% at the commencement of trading in Tokyo. Australia’s ASX200 index was 0.6% lower in early afternoon trading, weighed down by materials stocks which were collectively down by around 1.4%. This came despite the price of copper, silver and gold rising on Friday. In regional currencies, the Australian dollar slipped back below 1.07 US cents after Prime Minister Julia Gillard regained her position as the Labor Party leader.
In the currencies, the euro continued its accent against the dollar, with Greek out of the headlines, last trading at 1.3452. The euro also made gains against the Australian dollar which slipped below 80 cents, last at 0.7934. The dollar continued its rise against the yen, consolidating above the 80 level to last buy 81.05. These nine month lows will no doubt come as a relief to Japanese exporters. In commodities, gold slipped slightly during Asian trading to US$1776/oz while silver also fell slightly to US$35.52/oz. The gold to silver ratio fell back below 50x.Copper was steady at around US$3.85/lb.
In regional corporate news, surfwear giant Billabong rejected TPG’s $818million offer for the company – at $3 a share – saying the offer with all the conditions attached sufficiently undervalues the business. It’s unclear how TPG will respond from here. Billabong shares were almost 5% higher in early afternoon trading. Shares in Japanese exporters were mostly firmer today, in response to the currency situation, with Sony leading the way, up around 3% throughout the session. In economic news, all eyes will be on Chinese PMI this week when the official reading is released on Thursday, 1st March.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.