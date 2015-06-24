Asian stocks up on Greek deal hopes

The country is moving closer to a bailout deal with its creditors.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 24, 2015 12:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian shares traded higher today (June 24th), with Japan's Nikkei reaching an 18-year high, as hopes for a bailout deal between Greece and its creditors rose.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has presented a new set of austerity proposals, with European leaders giving Greece’s government 48 hours to make the final push needed to satisfy creditors.

"They’ve got a short-term resolution," Mark Lister, Wellington-based head of private wealth research at Craigs Investment Partners Ltd., told Bloomberg. "We head for the edge, all the brinkmanship plays out, then there’s a deal at the last minute and there’s a relief rally. Then we do it all again for the next deadline. That will continue to be the way things work until you hit breaking point."

Investors also focused on the timing of an US interest rates hike, with Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell saying yesterday that he expects the US central bank to begin raising its benchmark interest rate in September, with a second rate rise coming in December, AP reports.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.3 per cent to 20,868.03, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.2 per cent to 2,085.53 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.2 per cent to 27,398.28.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.