Asian stocks mostly up on Chinese stimulus hopes

Asian shares were mostly up today (April 13th) after the release of weak Chinese trade data, as investors hope the world's second largest economy will take new measures to boost growth.

Official figures revealed exports fell more-than-expected, down 14.6 per cent in March from the year-ago period, while imports slid 12.3 per cent.

"The elephant in the room is whether China's deterioration has endured," following softer industrial output and other data in January and February, Mizuho Bank said in a report seen by AP. "The silver lining is that a softer outcome under dis-inflationary conditions will allow more stimulus to propel a revival in growth."

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8 per cent to 4,107.12, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.6 per cent to 27,705.42 and Seoul's Kospi rose 0.5 per cent to 2,098.92. Sydney's S&P ASX 200 edged down 0.1 per cent to 5,960.30 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 remained flat at 19,905.46.