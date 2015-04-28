Asian stocks mostly down on Wall Street losses

Asian markets mostly fell today (April 28th) after losses on Wall Street, as investors await reports from tech and auto companies' quarterly financial results this week.

Only Japan's Nikkei managed some gains on the back of a weaker yen, along with hopes of better shareholder returns after industrial robot maker Fanuc announced it doubled its dividend payout to 60 per cent.

Traders also focused on the Greek situation, as hopes of a deal between Greece and its creditors over its bailout terms were renewed after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reshuffled his negotiating team yesterday – following the failure of a meeting of European finance ministers in Riga.

Alexis Tsipras said Greece is in the final stretch of talks with its international creditors and that he believes an interim deal will by in place by May 9th.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent to 20,082.23. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.1 per cent to 28,411.43, while South Korea's Kospi lost 0.1 per cent lower to 2,154.38. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4 per cent to 5,960.80.