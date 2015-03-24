Asian stocks mixed over China and Japan growth worries

Markets reacted to disappointing manufacturing data from Asia.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 24, 2015 11:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks were mixed today (March 24th) due to the ongoing effects of weak data from China and Japan's HSBC flash manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI).

The preliminary survey of China's factory sector for March fell to 49.2, marking an 11-month low, sparking concerns about the state of the world's second largest economy. Last month, the final HSBC/Markit PMI stood at 50.7. Japan's manufacturing PMI also fell to 50.4 from February's figure of 51.6.

Julian Evans-Pritchard from Capital Economics said the PMI reading was "the latest in a string of disappointing data out of China".

"Looking ahead, we expect the deceleration in growth to moderate in coming months as policymakers step up fiscal spending and carry out further cuts to the required reserve ratio and benchmark interest rates in order to prevent growth this year from slipping too far below their annual target," he said in a report seen by the BBC.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.4 per cent at 24,399.6, while Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.1 per cent lower at 19,734.05. The Shanghai Composite close up 0.1 per cent at 3,691.41. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2 per cent to 5,969.08. South Korean shares were also up 0.2 per cent at 2,041.37.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.