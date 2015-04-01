Asian stocks mixed on oil prices slide

The Greek situation also weighed on investors’ minds.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 1, 2015 1:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks were mostly lower today (April 1st), led by Wall Street's slide overnight, as crude oil prices continued to decline after negotiations between Iran and world powers over nuclear technology extended beyond the March 31st deadline. The parties failed to reach an agreement around the lifting of United Nations sanctions.

US crude oil was down 0.3 per cent at $47.46 (£32.10) a barrel, while Brent crude edged down 0.1 per cent to $55.08 a barrel.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Markit's purchasing managers index for eurozone countries found the strongest improvement in business conditions in ten months, standing at 52.2, compared with 51.0 in March.

However, the Greek debt crisis weighed on investors' minds as Athens failed on Tuesday to reach an initial deal on reforms with its lenders, and it now faces the prospect of running out of money in a few weeks.

Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index was down 0.9 per cent to 19,034.84 and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.6 per cent to 2,028.45. Australia's S&P ASX/200 fell 0.5 per cent to 5,860.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.7 per cent to 25,074.61 and the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.7 per cent to 3,810.29 on stimulus hopes.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.