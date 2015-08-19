Asian stocks mixed on Chinese stocks volatility

Investors are concerned about the health of the world’s second largest economy.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 19, 2015 1:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets were mostly lower today (August 19th), over concerns about the volatility of the Chinese stock market and uncertainty over the outcome of the release of the US Federal Reserve minutes.

The Shanghai Composite Index has continued to decline today, falling five per cent at one point, but reversed its loss to finish 1.2 per cent higher. The gain comes a day after plunging six per cent as investors sold Chinese stocks fearing that the Chinese yuan may fall further.

The volatility of Chinese stocks and the health of the world's second largest economy weighed on investors' minds in Asia. Many fear that the market could  tumble further.

But Angus Nicholson, a market strategist at IG, believes that Beijing will do what it takes to stabilise the market: "Given China's drastic interventions in the market since June, it would be highly unlikely for the government to let the index plummet," he said.

Investors also awaited the Federal Reserve's minutes from its July meeting due later today, expected to provide some clues about the timing of a US interest rates.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.2 per cent up at 3,794.11 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.5 per cent to 5,380.20. Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.6 per cent to 20,222.63 and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.9 per cent to 1,939.38. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.3 per cent at 23,167.85.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.