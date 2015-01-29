Asian stocks fall on weak corporate earnings

The ongoing oil rout also dampened sentiment.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 29, 2015 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Disappointing corporate earnings and a rise in crude oil stocks led Asian shares to dive down today (January 29th). The Nikkei fell 1.1 per cent to 17,606.22 and the broader Topix also fell 1.1 per cent to 1,413.58 after several companies issued profit warnings.

Nintendo was down over eight per cent, while Hitachi Construction and Komatsu lost 10.9 and 8.6 per cent respectively, after disappointing corporate reports. Signs that Fed officials are on track to raise short-term interest rates also weighed on sentiment.

Meanwhile, fresh data showed US crude oil stocks rose by almost nine million barrels last week to reach 407 million, the highest level on record. US crude futures fell nearly four per cent to end below $45 (£28) yesterday.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed 1.3 per cent today, the Hang Seng index fell 1.1 per cent and Australia's S&P ASX 200 gained 0.3 per cent to finish at 5,569.5.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.