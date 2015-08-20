Asian stocks down on China worries

The Shanghai Composite Index closed 3.4 per cent down.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 20, 2015 1:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian shares slid today (August 20th) after another sell-off in China, amid speculations over an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed 3.4 per cent down to 3665.58 as investors sold Chinese stocks fearing that the Chinese yuan may fall further.

According to IG market analyst Angus Nicholson, the China Securities Finance Corporation (CSFC) continued to buy stocks today thereby helping the key stock index to claw back some losses during late-morning trade. 

"However, going by the downward lurch in the afternoon trading session, they didn't seem enough to shore up investor confidence," he added.

Markets in the region also reacted to minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showing that conditions for a rate increase are "approaching". However, policy makers also expressed concerns about recent drops in commodity prices and said inflation is still too low to justify an interest rate increase. 

Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index lost 0.9 per cent to 20,033.52 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 1.7 per cent to 22,757.47. South Korea's Kospi was down 1.3 per cent to 1,914.55 and Australia's S&P ASX/200 dropped 1.7 per cent to 5,288.60.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.