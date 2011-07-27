Asian stocks down again on US gridlock Australian CPI higher than expected

Asian stocks were lower again today led by exporters and banks, on concern the global economic recovery will stall as a political stalemate continues over […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 27, 2011 5:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks were lower again today led by exporters and banks, on concern the global economic recovery will stall as a political stalemate continues over raising the U.S. debt ceiling. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index lost 0.1% 139.02 at noon in Tokyo. About five stocks fell for every three that rose on the index which is on course for a decline this week as U.S. lawmakers struggle to reach an agreement to raise the federal debt limit before an Aug. 2 deadline, increasing concern that the government of the world’s biggest economy may default on its debt.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell 0.6% as the yen strengthened against the dollar, cutting the profit outlook for the nation’s exporters. South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.2% while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.4%. 

In economic news, Australia’s inflation rate gained more than economists forecast last quarter, prompting investors to scrap bets on an interest-rate cut this quarter and driving up the nation’s currency to a record. The consumer price index rose 0.9% in the three months through June from the prior quarter. 

Also on interest rates, the Reserve Bank of India signaled it’s prepared to accept a slower expansion to pull down an inflation rate that risks causing a crash in the pace of growth in Asia’s third-largest economy if left unchecked. The RBI surprised markets yesterday when it increased its repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 8%. 

In corporate news, Japan Tobacco gained 5.4% to 335,000 yen, extending yesterday’s gains and the biggest support to the MSCI Asia Pacific Index. Japan’s Vice Finance Minister Fumihiko Igarashi said on July 25 the Japanese government is weighing selling assets including shares in Japan Tobacco to pay for earthquake reconstruction costs. Japan Tobacco plans to buy back some of the shares sold by the government. 

Catcher Technology jumped 6.8% to NT$265.50, the second-biggest increase on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, and extending yesterday’s 6.9% jump. The company said second- quarter net income rose to NT$2.4 billion ($83.4 million) from NT$839.6 million in the same period a year earlier on July 25. Elsewhere, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 0.7% to 403 yen while rival Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (8316) slipped 1.3%. Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ), Australia’s third-largest lender by market value, dipped 0.7% to A$21.39.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.