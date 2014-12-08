Asian stocks dip on weak data

Stocks were mostly lower after the release of downbeat data for China and Japan.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 8, 2014 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian shares were mostly lower today (December 8th) after the release of off worse-than-expected data for China and Japan.

China's trade performance in November was lower than expected while Japan's economy in the third quarter shrank more than initially reported, with growth contracting an annualised 1.9 per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 per cent, the Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi lost 0.4 per cent.

However, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.9 per cent, topping 3,000 for the first time since 2011, on hopes that China will implement new stimulus measures.

"China's imports contracted by 6.7 per cent year-on-year – their weakest performance since the Lehman crisis," DariuszKowalczyk, economist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong, told Reuters.

"This is partly a reflection of lower commodity prices and base effects, but these two factors cannot fully explain the weak import number and we have to assume that poor domestic demand has played a part. This means that pressure will rise on the government to do more to stimulate growth," he added.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.