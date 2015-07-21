Asian stocks bounce back on Wall Street lead

Investors welcomed the new developments in Greece.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 21, 2015 1:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian shares traded higher today (July 21st), boosted by an upbeat overnight session on Wall Street. However, investors remained cautious after yesterday's drop in commodity prices.

All three major US indices edged up, with the Nasdaq Composite marking a third consecutive record close, after Greek banks reopened and Athens started paying off sums owed to international creditors.

The gold price regained 0.6 per cent after falling four per cent yesterday to $1,088.05 (£697) an ounce in Asian trade. 

Investors are moving away from gold, considered a haven in times of uncertainty, and turn instead to the US dollar, which keeps rising after the recent release of a string of solid US data and an improvement across global markets. The dollar added about 0.1 per cent against the yen to ¥124.36. The positive economic data led investors to speculate that the US Federal Reserve is close to raise interest rates.

St Louis Fed president James Bullard told Fox Business Network that there was a better than 50 per cent chance that the US central bank would raise interest rates in September.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite closed 0.7 per cent up to 4018.62, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.6 per cent to 25536.43 and Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.9 per cent to 20841.97. Australia's S&P ASX 200 edged up 0.4 per cent to 5706.71 while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.5 per cent to 2083.62.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.