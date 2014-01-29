Asian stocks bounce back from losing streak

Asia stocks are up after four days of losses.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 29, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stock markets rose today (January 29th), erasing some of the losses sustained over the course of the last few days.

Markets broke a four-day losing streak following an announcement from Turkey that it was set to increase interest rates. The decision was made after an emergency meeting was called.

China has also announced that it is set to inject more funds into its financial system and this provided another boost to the Asian markets during trading today, reports BBC News.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index rose by 2.7 per cent, while the Hong Kong Hang Seng was up by 1.1 per cent and South Korea's Kospi saw a 1.2 per cent rise over the course of the session.

Fed decisions

Kelly Teoh, from IG Markets, explained that another factor set to have an impact on the Asian stock markets in the coming days will be the next decision by the Federal Reserve in the US.

She said: "The question on whether the Fed will continue to reduce stimulus by $10 billion (£6.02 billion) is mostly priced in. It is accepted by the markets that the Fed will not want any more shocks in the market, thus the plan is to slowly take their foot off the pedal."

Ms Teoh added: "The statement of where they see the US economy, and any mention of the recent emerging markets vulnerability, will be what investors look out for."

After four days on the run of losses across the main Asian stock markets, investors will have been pleased to see the recovery during trading today. The solid gains recorded by the Nikkei also offer an indication of how successful 2014 could be for the index, which outperformed major global rivals such as the Dow Jones and the FTSE 100 in London last year.

On Monday, the Nikkei had lost 2.1 per cent of its value, showing the market has been particularly volatile over the course of the week so far.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.