Asian shares up on new Greek developments

Markets were also boosted by rising Chinese equities amid buying of underperforming shares.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 19, 2015 1:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stock markets traded higher today (May 19th) on positive developments in the bailout talks between Greece and its European creditors. 

Sentiment was also boosted by a strong overnight session on Wall Street, with Futures for the Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard & Poor's 500 both up 0.3 per cent.

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said yesterday that he expects an agreement with bailout creditors within the next week. The country has to make a payment of €1.5 billion (£1.09 billion) to the International Monetary Fund on June 5th.

Meanwhile, Chinese equities soared amid buying of underperforming shares. Chinese "investors that got allocations for new IPOs will hold, but those who didn’t get as much as they wanted will deploy excess funds to stocks that have underperformed,” Gerry Alfonso, a trader at Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co. in Shanghai, told Bloomberg.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 3.1 per cent to 4,417.55 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was up 0.7 per cent to 20,026.38. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.4 per cent to 27,693.54, Seoul's Kospi edged up 0.3 per cent to 2,120.85 and India's Sensex rose 0.6 per cent to 27,841.69. Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.8 per cent to 5,615.50.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.