Asian shares down on China worries

Trading sentiment was dampened by a series of new IPOs on the Chinese market.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 3, 2015 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian shares were down today (March 3rd) despite an upbeat session on Wall Street. Yesterday, the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 both posted fresh record closing highs, while the Nasdaq Composite broke 5,000 for the first time in 15 years.

However, trading sentiment – which was lifted after China's interest rate cut this week-end – was dampened by a series of new initial public offerings (IPO) on the Chinese market, which fuelled concerns about tighter liquidity, according to traders quoted by AP. China's Shanghai Composite fell 1.1 per cent to 3,299.43

Traders are also focusing on this week's announcement of China's growth target for 2015, with analysts expecting it to be lower than last year's 7.5 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.3 per cent to 18,769.37 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng remained flat at 24,883.55. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.4 per cent to 5,938.30, while Seoul's Kospi added 0.2 per cent to 2,000.87. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.