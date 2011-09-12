Asian sell off as news of Greek default looms

Asian markets booked heavy losses amidst concerns over a Greek default and the consequential impact on the region.  There is a growing acknowledgement among the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 12, 2011 12:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets booked heavy losses amidst concerns over a Greek default and the consequential impact on the region.  There is a growing acknowledgement among the market now that Germany is preparing for a Greek default scenario. The impact is unknown and while priced in by the market already, as implied by Greek bond yields, an orderly default scenario is the best case scenario.

The Australian stock market suffered the region’s largest losses, closing 3.7% lower on the news. Financials were hard hit, down around 3.9% with new concerns, mainly from offshore investors, over the domestic banks’ exposure to residential property.

Australian financial institutions have very little lending risk in Europe, with the exception of National Australia Bank (NAB) which has a considerable UK business. Domestic banks have also learnt from GFC lessons and broadened their funding mix, with ANZ for example now 60% funded by retail deposits. Should liquidity concerns continue overseas and whole funding markets dry up, the impact to total funding for domestic Australian banks is limited.

However, we do not think that the banks are immune to the global fall out and therefore, they may continue to be affected by investor sentiment. Eventually, their yields which look sustainable should support share prices, not too far off these levels.

Also in Asia, India’s industrial production grew but at a slower than expected pace, surprising some who see this economy as an offsetting factor for any China slowdown. Output at factories, utilities and mines rose 3.3% from a year earlier, following an 8.8% gain in June, the Central Statistical Office said today. Market expectations were for a rise of 6.2%, underscoring the difficulty in predicting Indian growth and the timing of industrialisation. Recent efforts to curb inflation could explain some of the growth moderation.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.