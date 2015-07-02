Asian markets up on positive US data

Investors welcomed positive data from America.


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 2, 2015 1:36 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Most Asian stocks traded higher today (July 2nd), boosted by a strong overnight session on Wall Street, despite uncertainty over Greece's debt situation.

Two days after the country defaulted on an IMF repayment, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged citizens to vote "no" at a referendum on July 5th on whether to accept a bailout deal offered by Europe.

Despite the ongoing Greek crisis, US stocks rose overnight after the release of better-than-expected economic data. Payroll processor ADP said businesses added 237,000 jobs last month, up from 203,000 in May. Another survey showed US manufacturing growth improved in June. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 rose 0.79 and 0.69 per cent respectively, while the Nasdaq gained 0.53 per cent.

Asian shares followed this upward trend, with Japan's Nikkei 225 jumping 1.2 per cent to 20,564.59 today, while South Korea's Kospi added 0.4 per cent to 2,106.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.6 per cent to 26,396.56 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.1 per cent to 5,576.70. However, China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled 3.49 per cent in another choppy session.

