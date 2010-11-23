Asian markets sink on Chinese tightening concerns

Asian markets sank today in a delayed reaction to tightening moves by Chinese authorities. Shanghai and Hong Kong led the falls. While many commentators have […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 23, 2010 9:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets sank today in a delayed reaction to tightening moves by Chinese authorities. Shanghai and Hong Kong led the falls. While many commentators have worked themselves into a lather about Ireland’s potential debt problems, the €90 billion hole is a flea against the €8 trillion GDP elephant produced each year in China.

In China, the Shanghai and Shenzhen indices both lost more than 2.5% by mid day today as investors remain concerned about the continuing roll out of tightening measures undertaken by the Chinese government. Chinese investors are dumping material and energy stocks in order to reduce the riskier assets in their portfolio. Index stocks Petrol China, China Shenhua and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp lead the fall. Financial stocks were also out of favour with investors.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index lost 420 points or 1.8 % to 23,103. The property sector extended its losses for the second day as investors worried that property company earnings might be hurt by a new stamp duty on residential transactions and other tightening measures imposed by the HK government.

Given Australia’s high level of engagement with Asian growth economies, there was nowhere for the local share market to turn. Unsurprisingly, resource stocks were hardest hit. Global mining stocks dropped more than the market average, but it was the smaller miners that took it in the neck, with falls of more than 5 % common across the sector.

The general weakness spread across the market, and volumes picked up from low levels this morning as losses accelerated. Financials, industrials and consumer related stocks all dropped away, some reversing earlier gains. Normally defensive healthcare stocks also fell. The only sector to post a gain on the day was telecommunications, dominated by Telstra. Its shares rose 3% on the day after broker upgrades, recapturing some of the 34% share price fall since the beginning of the year.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.