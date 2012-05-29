Asian markets rise on expectations of Chinese stimulus

Asian stocks were higher as speculation around an imminent Chinese stimulus plan leaked to the market. There still is no firm announcement or details though. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2012 8:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks were higher as speculation around an imminent Chinese stimulus plan leaked to the market. There still is no firm announcement or details though.

The regional MSCI Asia Pacific index was 0.7% higher in early afternoon Tokyo trading. S&P500 index futures were pointing to a gain of around 0.8% after yesterday’s market close.

Copper was last trading at around US$3.48/lb, holding its ground and perhaps looking for a rally tonight should details emerge of a Chinese plan.

That flowed through to the Australian dollar which was last trading at 98.61 US cents. The Euro was flat at around 125.35 while the dollar yen remains in a very tight trading range, last at 79.55.

In regional corporate news, automakers were higher in Shanghai ahead of the speculation around stimulus. Great Wall Motors was 5% higher after it was specifically identified as a potential beneficiary from government easing policies. 

The Shanghai Composite index was 1.1% higher in early afternoon trading. Volatility was at a three day high.

The Australian ASX200 index was similarly higher, going into the closing minutes up around 1.1%. Beaten down emerging players were among the best performers. Dart Energy announced plans to shelve its Singaporean IPO of its non-Australian assets, causing the share price to rally strongly as short sellers looked to close their bets after months of consistent price falls.

In energy markets, Brent was sitting slightly higher at US$108 per barrel while crude oil last traded at around US$91.32, up around 0.51%. While most of the recent attention has been around Iran, we note with interest new data that shows Iraq produced its highest monthly output since April 1989.

Iraq reportedly exported 2.5 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) and produced around 3.03m for the month. The numbers were 7% higher than March and the highest figure since the 2003 fall of the prior leadership. Baghdad plans to increase production levels from its southern oilfields to roughly 8-8.5 million bpd by 2017.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.