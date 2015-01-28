Asian markets mixed on Wall Street slide

Asian stock markets were mixed today (January 28th) following a downbeat session on Wall Street earlier.

US shares were hit by disappointing company results, with big corporations such as Procter & Gamble, Microsoft and Caterpillar hit by the stronger dollar.

The Dow lost 1.65 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 1.34 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 1.89 per cent.

However in Japan, the Nikkei 225 ended up 0.2 per cent today at 17,795.73 on expectations of strong company earnings and a weakening yen against the dollar.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1 per cent to 5,551.6 after data showed that consumer inflation rose at its slowest annual pace in two and half years in the last quarter.

South Korea's benchmark Kospi index ended up 0.5 per cent at 1,961.58, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 0.2 per cent higher at 24,861.81. However, the Shanghai Composite lost 1.4 per cent to 3,305.74

