Asian markets mixed after ECB publishes banks 8217 stress test results

The ECB revealed a large majority of banks passed the stress test.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 27, 2014 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks were mixed today (October 27th) after most of Europe's largest banks passed a stress test aimed at checking the strength of the region's financial system. The European Central Bank (ECB) has published the results of a thorough year-long examination of the resilience and positions of the 130 largest banks in the euro area as of December 31st 2013.

Some 24 banks failed, but ten have already taken steps to strengthen their balance sheets, the BBC reports.

"This unique and rigorous exercise is a major milestone in the preparation for the Single Supervisory Mechanism, which will become fully operational in November," said Vítor Constâncio, vice-president of the ECB. 

"This unprecedented in-depth review of the largest banks’ positions will boost public confidence in the banking sector. By identifying problems and risks, it will help repair balance sheets and make the banks more resilient and robust. This should facilitate more lending in Europe, which will help economic growth," he added.

The Nikkei closed 0.6 per cent higher, while the Topix was up one per cent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.3 per cent and Sydney gained 0.9 per cent.

However, Chinese shares were down after the launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect – which links the stock markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong – was delayed.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.8 per cent while the Shanghai Composite ended 0.5 per cent lower.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.