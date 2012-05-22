Asian markets may open mixed despite G8 call for growth not austerity

Asian stocks were mostly higher today as confidence around a response from China to stimulate growth starts to flow over into improved sentiment around equities. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 22, 2012 8:13 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks were mostly higher today as confidence around a response from China to stimulate growth starts to flow over into improved sentiment around equities.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index was 1.2% higher in early afternoon Tokyo trading. Australia’s ASX200 index was heading for a finish with gains of around 1.1% as mining companies and banks recovered ground lost last week.

In regional economic news, Japan’s foreign investments grew by 3.3% to $7.3 trillion last year according to the Finance Ministry in Tokyo today, with investors taking advantage of the strong currency position.

News out of European officials remains one of solidarity, with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble saying leaders will do everything necessary to keep Greece in the economic zone.

The Euro was last trading at 127.92 against the US dollar, slightly below its intra-day high while the dollar yen remained below 80, last at 79.47.

The Australian dollar firmed back above 99 US cents to last settle at 99.24.

Copper looks resilient, pointing to another gain tonight, last settling at around US$3.52/lb which is not a bad price at all. It seems, for the time being, the US$3.30/lb major test level is safe for now.

Gold, which rallied yesterday, has failed to break through the US$1600/oz barrier in Asian trading and it’s unclear if it will attempt those levels overnight.

In regional corporate news, Qantas announced a split between its international and domestic operations. Under the plan, each business unit will operate with its own set of management and accountable for its own profits.

Elsewhere, Asia’s largest international air carrier – Cathay Pacific Airwards – is seeking unspecified damages from World Fuel’s Singapore unit for supplying tainted fuel to two of its aircraft, according to the lawsuit filed in Singapore’s High Court. Cathay Pacific shares were last trading around 0.2% higher.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.