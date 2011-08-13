Asian markets may follow US markets to recovery today

Asian stocks are expected to open higher today, particularly in Australia which experienced a brutal sell-off in equities yesterday. The S&P/ASX200 is expected to open […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 13, 2011 12:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks are expected to open higher today, particularly in Australia which experienced a brutal sell-off in equities yesterday. The S&P/ASX200 is expected to open higher than the 41 points implied by the futures contracts when they resume trading shortly. 

Overnight, US markets finished higher on news that China may invest in Italy by purchasing its bonds. The news was enough to see declines turn to gains, in a very short period of time. 

The Dow Jones Industrial average firmed more than 200 points in its last 45 minutes of trading. Nine out of 10 groups in the S&P500 index rallied, led by technology and financial shares which have been savaged during this downturn. 

Markets still remain very volatile and we don’t expect that to change anytime soon. It seems that a spiral of bad news, whenever it eventuates, is offset by an announcement which sees reversals. The U.S. has shown it is willing and able, although at a high cost, to fund growth but through monetary and now fiscal policy to ensure the economy doesn’t fall into another recession. Europe has its issues, but this is nothing new and will take perhaps a generation to fix, if ever. Asian growth economies, Australia included, will fluctuate with sentiment but their long term fundamentals remain unchanged. Buying opportunities are becoming hard to dismiss, even if the market doesn’t improve in terms of pricing for a while. 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.