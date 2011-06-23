Asian markets lower as momentum turns

Concerns over the US economy caused markets to fall overnight with those leads hurting Asian markets. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index lost 0.9%, set for […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2011 6:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Concerns over the US economy caused markets to fall overnight with those leads hurting Asian markets. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index lost 0.9%, set for its biggest drop in a week. Japanese bonds gained. Crude slipped 1.2% in New York, zinc and lead decreased more than 1.5%, while corn slumped for a second day.

The US Federal Reserve yesterday reiterated a pledge to keep interest rates near zero and said it will complete a $600 billion bond purchase program as scheduled this month, even as Chairman Ben Bernanke said the recovery is progressing “more slowly” than expected. European leaders will hold a two-day summit in Brussels from today to discuss Greece’s financing needs amid efforts by the nation to stave off default.

About four shares declined for every three that gained on MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index, which snapped a two-day, 2.4% rally. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index and Taiwan’s Taiex lost 0.5%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index retreated 0.9%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.3%, paced by a 0.7% loss in Bank of China Ltd. China’s top economic planner – the National Development and Reform Commission – yesterday the country’s inflation rate will accelerate in June despite the government’s efforts to stem price increases. May inflation of 5.5% was up on April’s 5.3% and much higher than the 4% official government target. 

Hang Lung Properties Ltd. Chairman Ronnie Chan said the Hong Kong developer has built up Chinese currency holdings of 20bn Yuan over the past nine months, waiting for a pullback in prices to acquire land in the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Australian telecommunications giant Telstra announced an A$11bn deal with government owned NBN Co which will see it compensated for its infrastructure and customer contracts as a new fibre network is rolled out. The deal removes short term uncertainty and includes some generous terms. 

Elsewhere, Prada SpA’s trading debut in Hong Kong just as the territory becomes one of this year’s worst- performing markets for initial public offerings may foreshadow a slowdown in IPOs by foreign companies. The Italian maker of Miu Miu handbags may be poised to fall when it lists tomorrow, over-the-counter trading shows. A decline by Prada would add to losses of $873 million for investors in the 31 Hong Kong IPOs this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Commodities, like stocks, dropped after the US Fed announcement. Crude oil lost 1.2% to $94.27 a barrel in earning morning Singapore trading , zinc fell 0.9% to $2,232 a metric ton and corn dropped 1% to $6.44 a bushel, near the lowest level in three months. Gold for immediate delivery fell 0.1% to $1,546 an ounce and the Standard & Poor’s GSCI gauge of 24 commodities slid 0.8%.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.