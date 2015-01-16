Asian markets fall after Swiss central bank removes euro cap

Asian shares tumbled as the market is stunned by Switzerland’s move.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 16, 2015 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets were lower today (January 16th) after Switzerland's central bank announced it is removing its cap on the Swiss franc's value against the euro.

Yesterday, the Swiss currency rose above parity against the euro, gaining 33 per cent to €1.1170 (£0.86), but later recovered close to €1.05. It also jumped 31 per cent against the dollar.

"Enforcing and maintaining the minimum exchange rate for the Swiss franc against the euro is no longer justified", the Swiss National Bank said in a statement.

"At least for the short term the Swiss bank action has opened up a new front of financial markets risk," Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, told AP. "The Swiss bank's move last night is a reminder to investors and traders that central bank action is a source of market risk given the scale of their activities in recent years and its impact on economic activity."

Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.4 per cent to 16,864.16, while South Korea's Kospi lost 1.4 per cent to 1,888.13. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.6 per cent to 5,299.20, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost one per cent at 24,103.52.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.