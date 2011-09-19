Asian markets expect to be positive today

Asian markets are expected to resume trading this week on a positive note, having fallen perhaps more than needed last week. The higher growth region is adjusting to the impacts of overseas developments – particularly in Europe – and the consequential impact any disruptions will have on individual corporate earnings. Still, markets are looking attractive at current levels with a lot of bad news already factored in to share prices.

Ahead of the open, the Hang Seng is pointing to a 133 point gain. Hong Kong is a key bellwether for regional sentiment. The range of listed companies and composition of earnings provides a good read for corporate health across the region. Fluctuations in share prices also signal investor sentiment. The Australian market is pointing to a flat open but Friday’s solid close, breaking the important 4075 technical resistance level on the ASX200, will be welcomed. Banks and resources will lead market movements.

In Australia, Premier Investments will report today and David Jones will report on Wednesday, which will round out the reporting season this week. Premier had reaffirmed its guidance and paid a higher than expected final dividend.

Management changes at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) have the market talking about Asian expansion plans being brought forward. Wealth management and insurance might be the businesses sought out first.