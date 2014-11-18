Asian markets edge down on Chinese data

Asian stocks edged down today (November 14th) ahead of Japanese data and as the Chinese economy showed signs of slowing growth.

The world's second economy lost further momentum in October, with factory growth dipping and investment growth hitting a near 13-year low, Reuters report.

Japan's market paused as investors are awaiting a November 17th report on Japan’s third-quarter economic growth, which will help the Japanese government decide on another sales-tax increase next year.

The Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets were flat ahead of next week’s Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect launch.

Under the programme, which links the stock markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong, investors in both regions can trade and settle shares listed on the other market via the exchange and clearing house in their home market.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.3 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2 per cent to 17,359.92 and South Korea's Kospi slid 0.8 per cent to 1,945.44. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.1 per cent to 24,038.23 while mainland China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.5 per cent to 2,472.71.

