Asian markets bounce back after Wall Street rally

China shares jumped five per cent.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 16, 2015 12:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian shares soared today (September 16th), bouncing back from earlier losses, following an upbeat overnight session on Wall Street.

Markets in China went up sharply in the final minutes of trade, as trading sentiment was boosted by an alleged intervention from Beijing, according to CNBC.

US indexes ended the day one per cent higher on average as investors reacted to some of the final data reports ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting due later this week, which is expected to give significant clues as to when the central bank will start raising interest rates.

A World Bank chief economist has warned that a September rate hike from the US Federal Reserve could trigger "panic and turmoil" in emerging markets, amid rising uncertainty over growth in China.

However, Zal Devitre, head of investments at Citibank Singapore, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" that the "conditions are right for a move and we believe the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points on September 17th. We need to look at the core mandates of the Fed, which is to ensure full employment, price stability and gentle price inflation [and] we think those have been achieved."

China's Shanghai Composite Index soared 4.9 per cent to close at 3,152.66, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.8 per cent to close at 18,171.60 and South Korea's Kospi rose two per cent to 1,975.45. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 2.4 per cent to 21,966.66 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.6 per cent to 5,098.80.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.