Asian investors remain cautious ahead of eurozone meeting

Asian investors continued to be cautious as the markets experienced mixed trading on Wednesday (February 11th).

All eyes are focused on the eurozone as finance ministers and EU leaders are set to meet on Wednesday and Thursday respectively to discuss the future of Greece.

Since anti-austerity party Syriza gained power in Greece there have been concerns that the country could leave the EU. The Greek government is set to present proposals for an alternative debt plan during the meeting in Brussels.

This has caused some concern among investors in Asia with the Shanghai Composite Index closing 0.5 per cent up at 3,157.70, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.9 per cent 24,315.02.

In Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.5 per cent down at 5,769.1 points. The Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank index enjoyed a seasonal adjustment of eight per cent in February, the largest monthly jump in four years.

Japanese market were closed for a public holiday.