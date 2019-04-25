Asian Equity Market Handover 25th April 2019

April 25, 2019 3:06 AM
Stock market snapshot as of [25/4/2019 0555 GMT]


  • The Australian stock market is closed for a public holiday today. The ASX 200 has closed yesterday’s session near its 52-week high level of 6380.  
  • No major significant movement for the rest of the Asian stock indices. The Nikkei 225 has managed to hold above its 22000 key short-term range support in place since 18 Apr 2019. Today’s Bank of Japan’s monetary policy statement has indicated a dovish forward guidance where it has projected that it will not hit its 2% inflation target at least through Mar 2022 and pledges to keep interest rates extremely low at least around spring 2020.
  • European stock indices futures for the FTSE 100 and German DAX are showing a slight gain of 0.25% and 0.22% respectively.

Corporate Highlights


Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.






