Asia weighed down by negative Wall Street lead Australian miners pull index lower

Asian markets experienced sharp falls today, led by heavy selling overnight on Wall Street. The Hang Seng was trading at 24,112, down 1.2%, reaching as […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 20, 2011 4:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets experienced sharp falls today, led by heavy selling overnight on Wall Street. The Hang Seng was trading at 24,112, down 1.2%, reaching as low as 24,066. The sell-off has been sector-wide without exception, with Basic Materials down 1.7%.
Today’s session has seen the largest fall on the Hang Seng in five weeks on the back of concerning data. Chinese headline inflation figures are forecasted to be as high as 4% and poor earnings from investment banking giant Goldman Sachs have prompted the sell-off.
Two of the biggest sufferers were Cathay Pacific Airways and Cosco Pacific which were down 4% and 3% respectively.
Similarly in Japan, the Nikkei was down 1.2% at 10,430 – the low for the day. The Technology sector experienced the biggest decline, down 2.2%. Major fallers were Shinsei Bank and Tokyo Electron both down 3%.
In Australia, miners including BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue metals pushed the market lower. BHP reported that its coal production will be affected by the floods in Queensland. Fortescue shares dropped over 6 % after Singapore’s Temasek Holdings offloaded its stake in the miner.

Asian markets experienced sharp falls today, led by heavy selling overnight on Wall Street. The Hang Seng was trading at 24,112, down 1.2%, reaching as low as 24,066. The sell-off has been sector-wide without exception, with Basic Materials down 1.7%.

Today’s session has seen the largest fall on the Hang Seng in five weeks on the back of concerning data. Chinese headline inflation figures are forecasted to be as high as 4% and poor earnings from investment banking giant Goldman Sachs have prompted the sell-off.

Two of the biggest sufferers were Cathay Pacific Airways and Cosco Pacific which were down 4% and 3% respectively.

Similarly in Japan, the Nikkei was down 1.2% at 10,430 – the low for the day. The Technology sector experienced the biggest decline, down 2.2%. Major fallers were Shinsei Bank and Tokyo Electron both down 3%.

In Australia, miners including BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue metals pushed the market lower. BHP reported that its coal production will be affected by the floods in Queensland. Fortescue shares dropped over 6 % after Singapore’s Temasek Holdings offloaded its stake in the miner.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.