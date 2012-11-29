Asia stocks close higher as world in 8216 best shape in 18 months 8217

Asia’s stock indices closed higher, possibly reflecting one Bloomberg poll’s positive results


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 29, 2012 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks closed higher this morning (November 29th), possibly reflecting the improved international financial situation.

According to the latest Bloomberg Global Poll of investors, the global economy is in its "best shape in 18 months" as China's prospects continue to improve and the chances of the US avoiding the full impact of the fiscal cliff are raised.

Of the 862 investors surveyed, two-thirds described the state of the global economy as either improving or stable, which is up from the half of those polled who said the same in September.

The US came out on top for the eighth quarter in a row when investors had to say which markets offer the best opportunities in the year to come, while China ranked second and the European Union was considered to offer the worst returns.

At the end of the day in the Far East, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo made gains of 0.9 per cent to 9400.8 points and the Hong Kong Hang Seng was up by 0.9 per cent to 21922.8 points.

Find out about the Chinese stock indices and CFD trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.