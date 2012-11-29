Asian stocks closed higher this morning (November 29th), possibly reflecting the improved international financial situation.

According to the latest Bloomberg Global Poll of investors, the global economy is in its "best shape in 18 months" as China's prospects continue to improve and the chances of the US avoiding the full impact of the fiscal cliff are raised.

Of the 862 investors surveyed, two-thirds described the state of the global economy as either improving or stable, which is up from the half of those polled who said the same in September.

The US came out on top for the eighth quarter in a row when investors had to say which markets offer the best opportunities in the year to come, while China ranked second and the European Union was considered to offer the worst returns.

At the end of the day in the Far East, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo made gains of 0.9 per cent to 9400.8 points and the Hong Kong Hang Seng was up by 0.9 per cent to 21922.8 points.

Find out about the Chinese stock indices and CFD trading at City Index.