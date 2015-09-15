Asia shares trade lower on China growth worries

Asian shares dipped today (September 15th) amid ongoing worries about the health of China's economy.

Weak fixed-asset investment and industrial production data fuelled fears that the world's second-largest economy is heading for trouble.

Data from the Ministry of Finance also showed China's fiscal spending jumped 25.9 per cent in August compared with the same period last year.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting later this week, which is expected to give significant clues as to when the central bank will start raising interest rates.

"It is unclear what course of action by the Fed would be better for sentiment. With sentiment staying sour, signals of a delayed rate hike may perversely lead to further worries about the global economy," DBS Bank said in a research note.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.3 per cent to 18,026.48 and South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.3 per cent to 1,937.56. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.5 per cent to 21,455.23 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.5 per cent to 5,018.40. China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 3.5 per cent to 3,005.17.