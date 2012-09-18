Asia Pacific indices slip following China protests

Asia Pacific companies which have suspended part of their operations in China due to anti-Japan protests have fallen in Tokyo this morning (September 18th).

Shares in vehicle manufacturer Nissan Motors slipped by five per cent, while Honda Motors was down by 2.5 per cent and Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing plummeted by seven per cent.

Protests in the Asian nation were carried out following Japan's purchase of islands in the East China Sea, which China claims sovereignty of.

There are worries among investors in the Asia Pacific region that the action could be set to escalate further, despite the fact that many firms have temporarily suspended operations.

"The unlawful landing of the Japanese right-wingers on the Chinese territory of the Diaoyu islands was a gravely provocative action violating Chinese territorial sovereignty," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei.

Meanwhile, the FTSE opened 31.9 points down at 5,861.6 this morning as investors continue to worry over whether Spain will request a further financial bailout.

