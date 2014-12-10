Ashtead 8217 s shares warrant caution after stellar year

Ashtead Group shares climbed more than 10% to new all-time highs after the industrial machinery rental firm hiked full-year forecasts for the second time in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 10, 2014 3:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Ashtead Group shares climbed more than 10% to new all-time highs after the industrial machinery rental firm hiked full-year forecasts for the second time in 3 months.

The company, which hires out everything from small tools to large diggers and water pumps, said strong demand in its core US operations and Britain enabled a 33% surge in second-quarter pre-tax profit to £145.1m, bringing profits made in the six months to 31st October to £265.5m.

This latest upgrade from the group, follows another 33% pre-tax profit surge at the first-quarter point in September,  which was also accompanied by raised guidance.

As in September, Ashtead has not quantified how much above forecasts it expects full-year profit to be.

Consensus suggests a £452m figure, judging by a poll of analysts’ forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Completing a recent hat-trick of 33% rises, the firm has also raised its interim dividend by 33% to 3p share.

 

 

A proxy for US industrial strength

Today’s earnings report again spotlights the firm as a sector darling, which continues to reap the benefits of its 85% revenue exposure to the United States, among one of the few regions in the world with an as good as unequivocal economic rebound.

One reason for its solid following in the market can be found by searching for its direct UK-listed peers. Ashtead does not appear to have any direct UK-listed rivals.

Construction tool rental firm Speedy Hire Plc. is close, but it’s not a provider of capital goods. Aggreko uses a similar rental (and leasing) business model as Ashtead, but its core service is provision of power and energy solutions.

The sparse playing field of direct Ashtead competitors helps explain its pre-eminence amongst investors in the broad industrial machinery sphere.

They have sent the stock 75% higher in the year-to-date compared with a hard-won 3% rise of the UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 index

Even so, there remain sound reasons for a degree of caution on Ashtead, even amid its bullish attitude on medium-term earnings

For one thing, we have the strong ties to the US economy.

 

When the US catches a cold…

Whilst robust, the rebound in North America has been prone to colder-than-average winter weather the States have experienced in recent years.

US GDP has dropped sharply during each winter quarter since 2011, save one, when the reading dumped almost two percentage points to near-zero, in the fourth quarter of 2012. Stabilisation always followed these economic tumbles.

Still, it’s presumptuous to dismiss 85% of revenue exposure to United States economic strength as a trivial potential risk.

It’s notable that whilst quarterly forecasts of US Industrial Production Index readings remain robust around 27 through 2015, economists’ assessments compiled by Thomson Reuters on average kick the assessment sharply lower in the first quarter of 2016, to 17.

 

 

Growth play, not yield play

Still, perhaps it’s too pessimistic to base Ashtead views on GDP forecasts more than a year into the future.

Especially as the firm’s earnings are backed by what seems to be a sensible capital strategy.

Its balance sheet suggests it has written down circa £300m on average in depreciation per annum in each of the last few years and beyond, whilst adjusting the P&L with a £300m capital investment each year.

The fixed asset profile of a firm like Ashtead, whose daily bread is capital goods, is important to watch, because the extent of depreciation and investment will have an impact on its book value, which in turn will affect market perceptions of valuation.

Interestingly, a group of major firms that are its closest peers suggests Ashtead trades at a forward 6% premium on price-to-book value, at 5 times, compared to Aggreko at 2.5 times and Weir on 2.3. Rotork Plc. and IMI join Ashtead with higher-than-average ratings.

Ashtead is also rated highest to group average on prospective price-to-earnings at 18.46 times, versus IMI’s 15.8 and Rotork’s 18.18.

The starkest differential is perhaps yield, which now lags almost everything in the FTSE 100 on a measly 1.1%.

 

 

The valuation needs careful thought against its almost entire dependence on the US economy, whilst the rest of the global economy is unmistakeably slowing down.

Remember Ashtead’s shares fell to to 45p during the global financial crisis, on a sharp fall in demand for industrial equipment.

 

The stock remains in 4 digits as I write though. Even if on a ‘first-listing date’ basis, projections off deep lows in March 2003 bring us to an immediately recognisable major Fibonacci level of 261.8%.

 

ASHTEAD LIFETIME FIBONACCI

Almost inevitably, caution is creeping in amongst traders of City Index’s Ashtead Group Daily Funded Trade, which is also at equivalent all-time highs.

ASHTEAD DFT INTERIMS 10TH DEC 2014

 

Still, I’m quite loath to call more than a moderate near-term softening, with likely supports nearby.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.