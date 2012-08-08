As heavyweights AstraZeneca GlaxoSmithKline Shell and BP all go ex dividend

As heavyweights AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Shell, and BP all go ex-dividend, taking 25.41 points off the index, the FTSE 100 snaps its winning streak to currently […]


August 8, 2012 5:47 PM
  • As heavyweights AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Shell, and BP all go ex-dividend, taking 25.41 points off the index, the FTSE 100 snaps its winning streak to currently lie five points lower at 5807, having previously been considerably below the 5800 level.
  • Across Europe we see indexes generally lower, with the German DAX down a quarter per cent and the French CAC down around half per cent.
  • With ex-dividend stocks at the top of the biggest fallers this morning, we also see Smiths Group down 2.7% as the technicals make the stock overbought.
  • On a more positive note we see Standard Chartered recovering some of yesterday’s losses, up around 6%, having fallen 22% since the allegations and the fear of having their US banking licence revoked.
  • Later we have UK inflation figures and Mervyn King is speaking so we are likely to see some movement around 9.30am this morning.
  • With no major macro data out from the US, attention will be on the Olympics and Britain’s chance for another gold in the show jumping.

