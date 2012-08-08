As heavyweights AstraZeneca GlaxoSmithKline Shell and BP all go ex dividend
As heavyweights AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Shell, and BP all go ex-dividend, taking 25.41 points off the index, the FTSE 100 snaps its winning streak to currently […]
As heavyweights AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Shell, and BP all go ex-dividend, taking 25.41 points off the index, the FTSE 100 snaps its winning streak to currently […]
The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.
See the City Index Economic Calendar and Companies Reporting Dates page for latest economic news and company events that are likely to impact the markets today.