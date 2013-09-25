Argos teams up with eBay

A new collaboration has been confirmed between retailer Argos and online auction site eBay.

Consumers will soon get the chance to pick up some of the goods they order from eBay from their local Argos store.

Bryan Roberts, from the consultancy Kantar Research, told the BBC that it can be very inconvenient for members of the public to shop online, as they have to make sure there will be someone in when the delivery arrives.

"There's nothing convenient about having to queue up at the post office for 30 minutes every Saturday morning," he said.

Mr Roberts added that workplace delivery is another option open to members of the public, but he noted this is causing concern among some employers.

The chief executive of Home Retail Group – which owns Argos and other top name stores – recently confirmed that he is to step down from the role.

John Coombe, chairman of Home Retail Group, announced that Terry Duddy will be leaving the firm after over ten years with the company.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index