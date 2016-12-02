Are Italian markets too relaxed

If the mid-week European stock market rally signalled that sell-offs ahead of Italy’s referendum were overdone, slides by key indices on Thursday showed complacency remained a risk.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 2, 2016 10:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

If the mid-week European stock market rally signalled that sell-offs ahead of Italy’s referendum were overdone, slides by key indices on Thursday showed complacency remained a risk.

 

Ironically, the stock market at the root of resurgent anxiety, Italy’s FTSE MIB, closed 1% higher, as the country’s beleaguered banks rallied 2.6% following a 3% rise a day before. Stronger than expected GDP figures on Thursday helped, as did reports that the ECB would temporarily increase purchases of Italian bonds in the event of a run.

 

But Italy’s bank shares remain at the crux of difficulties in discerning how much further risk is at stake for markets. To be sure, pessimism prevails over Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s chances of winning approval for proposals to trim Italy’s upper house and claw back powers from the regions. And following two political shocks that left them offside, this time, pollsters are pointing to a win for the anti-establishment vote. But the establishment view, voiced by several economic and political institutes we have contacted in the country, is that another one of Italy’s frequent political upsets would not do markets much harm.

Italy’s main stock index has, after all, already tanked more than 20% this year, easily the worst performance by a developed market in the single-currency trading bloc.

However, with bearish open interest in benchmark Italian government bonds (BTPs) at its highest since Europe’s sovereign debt crisis, according to Thomson Reuters data, the alternative interpretation—that markets are still underestimating risks from Sunday’s outcome—may yet prove correct. Italian banks, with links to $377bn problem loans on their books that span the globe, could still make their presence felt more clearly outside of the country. They also own €405bn or 21.6% of all Italian government debt.

Yet the gap between 10-year Italian and German bond yields is holding at around 2 percentage points. Even after the premium on Italian paper ground about 50 basis points higher since the beginning of October, the spread does not show debt investors are expecting a deeper devaluation of the euro anytime soon.

 

This stable if not unconcerned picture leaves Italian assets still vulnerable to a short sharp shock at least, should key markets gap widely enough to spread alarm.

 

Volatility would probably fan out from bank shares.

The weakest banks in the rest of Europe would then be eyed. We could expect Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, RBS, UBS, and others to be in the frame.

Assuming heightened anxieties about Eurosceptic sentiment, already low-flying airlines shares, Lufthansa, EasyJet and ICAG, may face further flak.

 

All this said, the riskiest combination of events from the market’s point of view is still the one that appears least likely:

  • Renzi’s exit
  • Failure of the President to cobble together a new administration from the remnants of the former one
  • Resulting in a 70-day deadline for an election to be called
  • And paving the way for a possible win by anti-euro/EU parties like Five Star and Forza Italia

 

  • Instead, the new administration is more likely to resemble Renzi’s, assuming his coalition partners support a new pick for PM from the ruling Democratic Party by Italy’s President
  • The new PM will remain in place until the next general election, no later than 23rd May 2018
  • That relatively smooth political transition would mean that any severe market dislocation would pass quickly

 

However, it will be difficult to put volatility back in the bottle regardless of the outcome of the referendum.

 

A new law, the so-called “Italicum” currently under consideration by the Constitutional Court, would allow the most popular party in an election a majority in Italy’s lower house of parliament even if it didn’t win a majority of votes. The ruling will be revealed after the referendum.

With anti-establishment sentiment spreading, Italy’s economy weaker since 2013 and Five Star polling strongly, it is a question of ‘when’ the next significant upsurge in volatility comes, not ‘if’.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.