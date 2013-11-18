Approval granted for 4bn oil field

A £4 billion oil field off the coast of Shetland has got the green light.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 18, 2013 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Approval has been granted by the Department of Energy and Climate Change for a new £4 billion oil field off the coast of Shetland.

Aberdeen-based EnQuest is the majority owner of the Kraken oil field, which is estimated to contain as many as 140 million barrels of oil.

UK chancellor George Osborne revealed that the development is expected to create 1,000 jobs a year, as well as 20,000 positions during the construction phase.

"It is also evidence that our efforts to create a competitive tax regime that gets the most oil and gas out of the North Sea are working," he said.

Scottish energy minister Fergus Ewing stated that the development of the Kraken oil field is set to open up new opportunities throughout the supply chain.

EnQuest chief executive Amjad Bseisu added the approval for the Kraken field is a major landmark for his company.

Earlier in the month, new data from the Energy Information Administration, the US has produced more crude oil than it has imported for the first time since 1995, showing how the planet remains highly dependant on the commodity.

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD trading strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.