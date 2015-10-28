Apple Twitter Recap light and dark outlook

iPhones sales strong For a 12th straight quarter, Apple beat earnings forecasts. Sales of its flagship iPhones though, missed analysts’ average forecast by a whisker. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 28, 2015 11:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

iPhones sales strong

For a 12th straight quarter, Apple beat earnings forecasts.

Sales of its flagship iPhones though, missed analysts’ average forecast by a whisker.

48.05 million iPhones were bought in the three months to the end of September, Apple’s fourth fiscal quarter.

The world’s biggest company in market capitalisation terms was widely slated to sell around 48.72 million.

 

No ‘pop’

Given that handset sales were the most hotly anticipated part of the California company’s quarterly report, cheer from trounced earnings expectations was only moderate.

The stock closed regular market trading at $114.50 and added an additional 25 cents in the specially extended ‘after-hours session’—though it had risen as much as 3% higher at one point in the evening.

This modest advance contrasted sharply with Apple stock’s long history of earnings-fuelled late night ‘pops’.

However, there was still palpable relief among investors, after a number of high profile market watchers had warned that the impact of China’s slowdown on Apple’s recently expanded product sales might have been underestimated.

Additionally, investors seemed inclined to focus on the forthcoming holiday quarter, the biggest-selling season for consumer-facing industries.

Investors note strong indications that China’s input could bring significant upside surprises for Apple, due to development of ‘holiday’ seasonality in the country.

 

What China Slowdown?

Apple forecasts revenue between $75.5bn and $77.5bn in its current quarter.

That’s largely in line with an average estimate of $77.17bn, compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The added spice comes from the widely held view that Apple regularly ‘games’ earnings expectations.

Its typical strategy is to offer conservative official forecasts whilst its informal messages suggest far stronger results are possible.

In the post-results conference call, some comments by Apple CEO Tim Cook followed this pattern.

China would be Apple’s “top market in the world” he said, whilst the company was on track to “achieve 40 stores in China by middle of next year”, from 25 currently.

Perhaps the choicest Cook comment though was made on the sidelines of the press event.

He told CNBC reporter Josh Lipton that he saw “no sign of a slowdown in China”.

He was comparing a visit to the country last week to a trip he made in the summer.

 

Apple Q4 earnings/outlook summary

  • Net income rose 31% $11.12bn
  • EPS rose 38% to $1.96—analyst forecasts had ranged between $1.88-$1.91
  • Net sales rose 22% to $51.50bn—average forecast: $51.11bn
  • Greater China sales nearly doubled year/year to $12.52bn; ¼ of total revenue, but below Q3’s $13.bn
  • Q1 revenue forecast between $75.5bn- $77.5bn—average analyst forecast $77.17bn (Thomson Reuters)

 

 

Twitter disappoints again

Forty miles up the California coastline, the overall tone of Cisco-based Twitter’s quarterly report and conference call were in stark contrast to Apple’s.

The struggling social media company beat profit and revenue estimates, but its shares tumbled 13% after it offered no respite from the disappointing revenue growth of recent quarters.

Q4 revenue would be between $695m and $710m Twitter execs said during Tuesday night’s call.

Analysts on average had been expecting $739.7m according to Thomson Reuters.

Twitter users rose, but, as in the previous quarter, the number of new regular users Twitter logged was below expectations.

Twitter had 320 million average active monthly users in the third quarter, up from 316 million in the prior quarter, but analysts had hoped the figure would be 324 million.

Rapidly scaling competition from Instagram (whose total users were reported to have recently surpassed Twitter’s) and another Facebook-owned product, Messenger will further undermine market views on Twitter’s future.

As this article was going online, its stock was down 10% at $28.20 in US ‘pre-market’ trading.

 

Twitter Q4 earnings/outlook summary

  • Revenue rose 57.6% to $569.2m—compared to analysts’ average forecast of $559.4m
  • GAAP net loss narrowed to $131.7m or $0.20 cents per share
  • Underlying EPS was $0.10 cents—analysts had forecast 5 cents
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $142m up more than 100% year-on –year; better than Twitter’s forecast range of $110m-to $115m; 21% above consensus

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.