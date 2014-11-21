Apple to introduce Beats to all iPhones

Apple may be planning to introduce Beats music streaming service into all iPhones if reports are to be believed.

The Financial Times wrote that Apple is set to roll out Beats to all handsets in the new year. The move would include the introduction of a dedicated app in the latest update of its iOS system used on both iPhones and iPads. While Apple declined to comment on the FT's report, if it is rolled out it will put pressure on market-leader Spotify.

Spotify has been the dominant force in the music streaming service and its rise comes at a time when downloads from Apple's music store, iTunes, have dropped. However, the company has been the subject of controversy in recent weeks as a major artist withdrew their music.

Taylor Swift became the latest pop star to withdraw tracks from Spotify. It meant that Swift's latest album 1989 would not be available to stream on the music service. Ms Swift claimed that the amount Spotify paid in royalties undervalued her work.

The singer joins the likes of Thom Yorke, David Byrne and The Black Keys which have voiced criticism over the size of royalties paid by companies like Spotify. One musician who said he would not be leaving Spotify is Ed Sheeran, who told the Guardian that he enjoys knowing that people listen to his music, despite once receiving a cheque from Spotify for a paltry £4.

Apple's decision to purchase Beats in a $3 billion (£1.8 billion) deal earlier in the year is the US firm's push into the music streaming sector. The move, confirmed in May, is the biggest in Apple's history and saw Beats' founders, music producer Jimmy Iovine and hip-hop star Dr Dre, join Apple.

Beats is not only a music streaming service, as it also produces earphones and music devices for the mass market.

