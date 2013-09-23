Apple shares up on iPhone sales news

The share price of Apple has jumped today (September 23rd) after the company announced sales of its latest smartphone, the iPhone 5S, have been high.

In the three days since the device was released in markets around the world, the company sold nine million of the phones, it revealed in a statement.

Chief executive Tim Cook stated that demand for the new iPhones has been "incredible" since the launch over the weekend. As well as the iPhone 5S, Apple released a budget version of the smartphone, which it called the iPhone 5C.

"While we've sold out of our initial supply of iPhone 5S, stores continue to receive new iPhone shipments regularly," said Mr Cook.

He added that the company is appreciative of everyone's patience at this time as the firm works hard to deliver more iPhones to suppliers around the world.

At 15:37 BST this afternoon, the Apple share price was up by almost four per cent on the start of the day on the back of the sales announcement.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index