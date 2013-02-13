Apple lambasts shareholder lawsuit as 8220 silly 8221

Apple has criticised a shareholder’s lawsuit as he tries to get the company to unlock some of its cash reserves.


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2013 4:15 PM
Apple boss Tim Cook has lambasted a lawsuit brought by an activist shareholder, but claimed the board is looking into how the company can help shareholders get a better return on their investment.

Mr Cook branded David Einhorn's case as a "silly sideshow", as it aims to block plans by the Californian technology giant to ask shareholders to vote on whether to abolish a contractual right that the company enjoys to issue preference shares without limit.

Apple already announced a plan to return to shareholders a $45 billion (£28.7 billion) sum of the $98 billion in cash reserves that were sitting idle, but Mr Einhorn unveiled fresh legal action last week aimed at returning even more value.

The shareholder accused Apple of adopting a "Depression-era mentality" by hoarding large sums of cash for no obvious reason, but Apple says it has these reserves so it is ready to make a major acquisition as and when the opportunity presents itself.

At close of play on the technology-heavy Nasdaq last night (February 12th), shares in Apple slumped by 2.5 per cent to $467.90 per unit.

