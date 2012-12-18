Apple and Samsung shares mixed as US judge rejects ban

Apple and Samsung shares were mixed after a request from the iPhone maker to ban the sale of 26 of its rival's smartphone devices in the US was rejected by a federal judge.

This is despite a jury verdict in August that found infringements of six of Apple's patents in a case against the South Korean manufacturer.

In this latest courtroom skirmish, the Californian technology giant apparently failed to establish that consumer demand for Samsung products was driven by technology it took, according to US district judge Lucy Koh's ruling in San Jose yesterday (December 17th).

"The present case involves lost sales – not a lost ability to be a viable market participant, " she stated.

At close of play last night, Apple shares climbed by 1.7 per cent on the Nasdaq to $518.83 per unit, while in Frankfurt at 09:44 GMT this morning Samsung shared slipped by 0.3 per cent to €533.10.

